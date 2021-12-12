UMD Hoops Sweep UMary at Romano

DULUTH, MN. (KBJR) - We had another UMD doubleheader at Romano, this time against UMary, but it was the same result for the Bulldogs.

The number 22 ranked men got things going first beating the Mauraders 77-64, improving to 11-0.

While the women were in a closer game, but pulled away late in the fourth to extend their winning streak to four games.

A good one at Romano…@UMDWomensBBall up 6 with less than 30 seconds to go. Look like the Bulldogs will hold on for their 4th consecutive win. Highlights at 10 pic.twitter.com/YlzZkpFGaA — Kevin Moore (@KMooreTV) December 12, 2021

Next up for the men is an exhibition against the University of Nevada on Dec. 14th at 9 p.m.

The women improved to 6-3 and look to make it five wins in a row against an NSIC foe Northern State University in South Dakota, tip-off is at 7:30 p.m.

