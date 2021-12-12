Advertisement

UMD Hoops Sweep UMary at Romano

UMD Hoops Sweeps UMAry
UMD Hoops Sweeps UMAry(KBJR)
By Kevin Moore and Alexis Bass
Published: Dec. 11, 2021 at 10:59 PM CST|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DULUTH, MN. (KBJR) - We had another UMD doubleheader at Romano, this time against UMary, but it was the same result for the Bulldogs.

The number 22 ranked men got things going first beating the Mauraders 77-64, improving to 11-0.

While the women were in a closer game, but pulled away late in the fourth to extend their winning streak to four games.

Next up for the men is an exhibition against the University of Nevada on Dec. 14th at 9 p.m.

The women improved to 6-3 and look to make it five wins in a row against an NSIC foe Northern State University in South Dakota, tip-off is at 7:30 p.m.

Copyright 2021 KBJR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One woman has died after a head-on crash in Two Harbors.
22-year-old woman dies in Two Harbors crash
Raymond Julian
Carlton County woman found dead in home, husband arrested
Individuals involved were transported to a local hospital for minor injuries.
Two drivers cited in Duluth head-on collision
Pine County, MN Sheriff
Pine County student in custody after social media posts during active shooter drill
Vance Watson Arrested in Duluth
Duluth man arrested, charged with vehicle theft and fleeing police

Latest News

6-2 final
Bulldogs force a dominant split over Denver
6-2 final
Bulldogs force a dominant split over Denver
Hawks beat Irish
Hawks Win Home Opener Over Rosemount
68-66 the final
Greyhounds win crawling to the top in the final second