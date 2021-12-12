Advertisement

Hawks Win Home Opener Over Rosemount

By Kevin Moore and Alexis Bass
Dec. 11, 2021
HERMANTOWN, MN. (KBJR) - The boys were back in town and back in the win column beating the Irish 6-3 in their home opener, improving to 4-0 on the season.

The Hawks outshot the Irish 40-12 with Dallas Vieau scoring twice, George Peterson, Matthew Kauppinen, Dominic Thomas, and Beau Janzig all adding goals for the Hawks.

Next up for the Hawks is a home game against Duluth Marshall on Dec. 14th at 7:30 p.m.

