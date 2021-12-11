Advertisement

Minnesota State Patrol counts nearly 300 crashes in storm

Car in Snow
Car in Snow(MGN)
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 11, 2021 at 3:31 PM CST|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) --

The Minnesota State Patrol has tallied 286 car crashes across the state during a wintery storm that brought as much as 20 inches of snow in some places.

The highway patrol reported that 21 of the crashes resulted in injuries, including one that was fatal.

The St. Paul Pioneer Press reported that a car driving on Highway 61 in Maplewood jumped the curb late Friday and struck a pickup truck traveling in the opposite direction.

A 52-year-old passenger died, while another passenger and the driver of the car were taken to a hospital.

Copyright 2021 KBJR 6. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One woman has died after a head-on crash in Two Harbors.
22-year-old woman dies in Two Harbors crash
Raymond Julian
Carlton County woman found dead in home, husband arrested
Pine County, MN Sheriff
Pine County student in custody after social media posts during active shooter drill
Vance Watson Arrested in Duluth
Duluth man arrested, charged with vehicle theft and fleeing police
Snow
Another major snowstorm hitting the Midwest

Latest News

christmas lights
Voting open for Christmas Lighting Challenge
Individuals involved were transported to a local hospital for minor injuries.
Two drivers cited in Duluth head-on collision
Weather Forecast KBJR 12.11.2021
Weather Forecast KBJR 12.11.2021
Raymond Julian
Carlton County woman found dead in home, husband arrested