Advertisement

Bulldogs Hoops get Sweep over Minot State

By Kevin Moore, Alexis Bass and Duncan Goldberg
Published: Dec. 10, 2021 at 10:57 PM CST|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DULUTH, MN. (KBJR) - The Bulldogs had another doubleheader at Romano Gymnasium against Minot State with both men and women’s hoops winning by 18 points.

The men only trailed once in this game and that was the opening basket. After leading by 19 at the half, the Bulldogs used a 23-5 run to start the second half lead by Joshua Brown with 22 points.

Then it was the women’s turn to get their third straight win.

The lady Dogs locked the Beavers down all game, giving them a 40-17 lead at the half and eventually propelling them to an 18 point win.

Up next for the Bulldogs another doubleheader at Romano against UMary.

The men tip-off at 3:30 p.m and the women at 5:30 p.m.

Copyright 2021 KBJR Duluth. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One woman has died after a head-on crash in Two Harbors.
22-year-old woman dies in Two Harbors crash
[INSERT CAPTION HERE]
Authorities find missing Grand Lake Township’s man body, no foul play suspected
John Michael Ryan
Coleraine man charged after police chase, crash sent Itasca Co. deputy to hospital
Snow
Another major snowstorm hitting the Midwest
Six players racked up at least ten points and every member of the team put the ball through the...
Wisconsin high school basketball coach defends result after team wins 106-11

Latest News

Dawgs downed
UMD Bulldogs fall for third straight game
UMD Basketball
Bulldogs Hoops get Sweep over Minot State
3-2 shutout
UWS drops home heartbreaker in shootout
Proctor/Hermantown Mirage
Thursday night high school hockey recap