Bulldogs Hoops get Sweep over Minot State

DULUTH, MN. (KBJR) - The Bulldogs had another doubleheader at Romano Gymnasium against Minot State with both men and women’s hoops winning by 18 points.

The men only trailed once in this game and that was the opening basket. After leading by 19 at the half, the Bulldogs used a 23-5 run to start the second half lead by Joshua Brown with 22 points.

@UMDBulldogMBB putting on a basketball clinic against 8-1 Minot State, opening the 2nd half on a 23-7 run…73-46 UMD 13:05 left to go pic.twitter.com/aqSEheGyLR — Kevin Moore (@KMooreTV) December 11, 2021

Then it was the women’s turn to get their third straight win.

The lady Dogs locked the Beavers down all game, giving them a 40-17 lead at the half and eventually propelling them to an 18 point win.

Up next for the Bulldogs another doubleheader at Romano against UMary.

The men tip-off at 3:30 p.m and the women at 5:30 p.m.

