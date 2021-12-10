‘Wreaths for the Fallen,” donations needed to honor our nation’s fallen heroes

DULUTH, MN. (KBJR 6) --Every December, wreaths are laid on the graves of fallen veterans. Typically, this task is paid for by Minnesota non-profit ‘Wreaths for the Fallen’, but this year, they don’t have enough funding.

The state of Minnesota is stepping in and asking the public to make sure our nation’s heroes are honored.

“The holiday season for a lot of folks is a time of celebration, but for others, it can be a time of remembrance,” said Cory Johnson with the Minnesota Department of Veteran’s Affairs. He runs the Minnesota State Veterans Cemetery located just outside of Duluth.

Because the cost of the wreaths was unexpected and not in the MDVA budget, they’re now asking for help raising the $100,000 needed to cover the costs.

“If you can give something, no matter how small you’re still contributing to this effort,” Johnson said.

It’s an effort that Claudia Berguson and Susan O’Brien said means so much to them.

“It brings me pride that people would care enough to do it and I know it would for our dad too,” O’Brien said. “It was very important to him, you know, his service, I think there’s a great deal of pride to him too, as well as us as family members.”

Their father, Lieutenant Richard Berguson, served in the Korean War as a Navy Dentist. He died in May at age 95 and buried with him is his wife Virginia, who died one year ago.

Berguson and O’Brien said they’re looking forward to seeing the sea of wreaths this holiday season.

“It will mean a lot on that day to be able to come out here and remember our dad and our mom on a day where we miss them, but where we want to show them the respect and the love that we have,” Berguson said.

They said while donating a few dollars might seem like a small thing, it’s a huge gesture this holiday season.

“I think having the wreaths on all of the graves, brings a lot of peace to everyone, it’s a beautiful landscape here, and a beautiful place to remember them,” Berguson said.

The state needs to buy 6,500 wreaths and so far they’ve raised a little more than $10,000

