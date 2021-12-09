Advertisement

Veteran donation program facing trash troubles

By Larissa Milles
Published: Dec. 8, 2021 at 9:39 PM CST|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLOQUET, MN (KBJR 6) -- Members from the Carlton County Disabled American Veterans (DAV) chapter are speaking out after they said people don’t seem to understand or care about their donation guidelines for their green bin program.

“Every Tuesday we go out and pick up these bins, and we haul them to the landfill, and we have to pay to get rid of that stuff,” said Stan Heuer, Commander of the Carlton County DAV.

He said they only want clothing, bedding, and shoes, but people throw random, broken items in the bins instead.

“Some people are just spiteful, I think,” Heuer said. “They don’t care, they just want to get rid of it.”

When that happens it forces the organization to spend its own money and time bringing trash items to the landfill, rather than helping disabled veterans.

They’re pleading with the community to stick to cloth donations, which are taken to Savers, who then pays them for the cloth. The money is used to support local veterans.

“Everything that they donate that we take in for clothing, 100% goes back to the community,” said Gary Dahl, a volunteer who spends his Tuesdays sifting through the donations.

He said despite the bad donations, the bins do a lot of good.

“Well, it’s helping out the needs for the veterans and the families and comradeship, too, when we get together as volunteers,” Dahl said.

Dahl and Heuer are veterans themselves. Dahl spent four and a half years in the Navy and Heuer served 21 years in the Army.

They said donating the correct items is a great way to thank all vets for their service.

“The DAV was there for me and now it’s for me to give back to whoever needs it. And that’s what fills my soul is being able to give back to any veteran that needs help,” said Heuer.

There are 13 donation sites throughout Carlton County.

For more information, click here.

Copyright 2021 KBJR 6. All rights reserved.

Most Read

[INSERT CAPTION HERE]
St. Louis County authorities conducting ‘extensive’ search for missing man
Anchorage Police Lights
Police chase ends with crash, Itasca County deputy hospitalized
John Michael Ryan
Coleraine man charged after police chase, crash sent Itasca Co. deputy to hospital
Christine Beeson
Minneapolis Police search for missing woman apparently headed to Bayfield
rusty pipe at Duluth Entertainment and Convention Center
Aging infrastructure at DECC in desperate need of an upgrade

Latest News

Northland school districts' efforts to stop school violence
Prevention and preparation: Northland school districts’ efforts to stop school violence
Northland school districts' efforts to stop school violence
Prevention and preparation: Northland school districts' efforts to stop school violence.
St. Scholastica men's basketball
St. Scholastica men's basketball
Veteran donation program facing trash troubles
Veteran donation program facing trash troubles