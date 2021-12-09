Veteran donation program facing trash troubles

CLOQUET, MN (KBJR 6) -- Members from the Carlton County Disabled American Veterans (DAV) chapter are speaking out after they said people don’t seem to understand or care about their donation guidelines for their green bin program.

“Every Tuesday we go out and pick up these bins, and we haul them to the landfill, and we have to pay to get rid of that stuff,” said Stan Heuer, Commander of the Carlton County DAV.

He said they only want clothing, bedding, and shoes, but people throw random, broken items in the bins instead.

“Some people are just spiteful, I think,” Heuer said. “They don’t care, they just want to get rid of it.”

When that happens it forces the organization to spend its own money and time bringing trash items to the landfill, rather than helping disabled veterans.

They’re pleading with the community to stick to cloth donations, which are taken to Savers, who then pays them for the cloth. The money is used to support local veterans.

“Everything that they donate that we take in for clothing, 100% goes back to the community,” said Gary Dahl, a volunteer who spends his Tuesdays sifting through the donations.

He said despite the bad donations, the bins do a lot of good.

“Well, it’s helping out the needs for the veterans and the families and comradeship, too, when we get together as volunteers,” Dahl said.

Dahl and Heuer are veterans themselves. Dahl spent four and a half years in the Navy and Heuer served 21 years in the Army.

They said donating the correct items is a great way to thank all vets for their service.

“The DAV was there for me and now it’s for me to give back to whoever needs it. And that’s what fills my soul is being able to give back to any veteran that needs help,” said Heuer.

There are 13 donation sites throughout Carlton County.

Copyright 2021 KBJR 6. All rights reserved.