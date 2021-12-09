Police: Missouri man cited Rittenhouse in school threat

FESTUS, MO. - A 27-year-old eastern Missouri man is facing charges after he allegedly threatened to shoot high school students in the name of Kyle Rittenhouse.

Police say Mitchell Lovelace, of Festus, is charged with making a terrorist threat after he posted the threat on social media against Festus high school students.

Police were notified of the threat Saturday night. Lovelace is being held without bond in the Jefferson County Jail.

Police say school resource officers are on heightened patrol on the district campuses.

Rittenhouse was found not guilty of all charges in November after he fatally shot two people and injured another during racial injustice protests in Kenosha, Wisconsin, in 2020.

Copyright 2021 KBJR 6. All rights reserved.