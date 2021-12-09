Advertisement

FDA expands Pfizer COVID booster, opens extra dose to age 16

Pfizer Booster for Teens
Pfizer Booster for Teens(MGN)
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 9, 2021
(Associated Press) - The U.S. is expanding COVID-19 boosters, opening the third dose of Pfizer’s vaccine to people as young as age 16.

The U.S. and many other nations already urge adults to get a booster to pump up their immunity months after the initial vaccination.

In the U.S., the Pfizer vaccine is the only option for children and teenagers.

The Food and Drug Administration on Thursday cleared an extra dose for those ages 16 and 17, but there’s one more step.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention must recommend they get a booster.

It’s not clear if younger teens will need one.

