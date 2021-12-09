Advertisement

Duluth’s Chris Plys and Alaska’s Persinger make Olympic curling coed field

Duluth's USA Olympic Curler Chris Plys
Duluth's USA Olympic Curler Chris Plys(KBJR)
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 9, 2021 at 4:14 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
(Associated Press) - American Chris Plys will have two chances to take home a curling medal from the Beijing Olympics.

The only member of the 2022 U.S. men’s team who wasn’t a part of the gold medal-winning foursome in Pyeongchang, Plys also qualified for the mixed doubles field on Thursday along with Vicky Persinger.

The Americans beat Russia 6-4 at a last-chance qualifying event in the Netherlands. Earlier Thursday, Tahli Gill and Dean Hewitt of Australia beat South Korea 6-5 to earn the other Olympic berth that was still up for grabs.

Plys had already qualified for his second trip to the Winter Games along with defending Olympic champions John Shuster, Matt Hamilton and John Landsteiner. Persinger will be going to her first Olympics; she has twice finished second at the U.S. trials.

Plys and Persinger will open the Olympics on Feb. 2 — two days before the opening ceremony. The medal round is Feb. 8, a day before Plys will return to the ice with the U.S. men’s team.

