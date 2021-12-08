Robert Pierce appointed to Superior city council’s 8th District seat

SUPERIOR, WI-- In November, Superior City Councilor Craig Sutherland resigned from his seat representing the city’s 8th district. Tuesday night, the council appointed a new member to fill the open spot, Robert Pierce.

Sutherland cited his family and health as reasons for stepping down. Once his seat opened, four people turned in applications to fill his position. Each of them were given five minutes to speak to the council Tuesday.

Councilors then nominated two of the candidates and after a four-to-four vote, Mayor Jim Paine broke the tie with his vote for Robert Pierce to represent District Eight.

Pierce is a lifelong Northland resident. He grew up in Duluth but moved to Superior later in his life.

He lives in Superior with his wife Sara and their two children, Ellie and Henry.

For the last 18 years, Pierce has been working for the UA Local 11 as a plumber and pipefitter.

Pierce said he was inspired to apply for the open council seat because of his two children. He hopes someday Ellie and Henry, who are 11 and 10 years old, choose to raise their own families in Superior.

He said he wants to take the city in a direction that continues to foster family and community.

“Until I moved to Superior, I didn’t really have that sense of community and what its like to belong to something,” Pierce said. “I am humbled and honored that I was appointed to this position. I’m going to do my best for everybody in District 8 and for the city.”

Pierce isn’t sure yet what his main policy focuses will be, but said he is eager to learn from his fellow councilors.

Pierce will not automatically assume the committee positions that Sutherland held. Those will be assigned at a later date.

As a reminder, Pierce was appointed, not elected, to fill the 8th District councilor seat.

Sutherland’s term doesn’t expire until April 2023, so this upcoming April the city will hold a special election.

That’s when citizens of District 8 will vote for someone to finish out that term.

This process was agreed on by the council at November’s meeting.

Pierce said he has already filed his candidate papers and has gone door-knocking in the community.

So far, he’s received 53 signatures in favor of his candidacy.

