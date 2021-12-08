Duluth’s Spirit Mountain recommended for $1.2M Legacy Fund grant

DULUTH, MN -- Duluth’s Spirit Mountain could see a more than $1.2 million dollar Legacy Fund grant.

The money would come from Minnesota’s Parks and Trails Legacy Fund, which is one of four funds created by the 2008 Minnesota Clean Water, Land and Legacy Amendment.

The Greater Minnesota Regional Parks and Trails Commission (GMRPTC) just finished its application review process for the record $12.2 million in total grant money that’s available.

Now, they will ask the Minnesota Legislature to approve their recommendations.

If state lawmakers give the greenlights, the money would be distributed to fund improvements at 20 regional parks and trails across Greater Minnesota.

It’s unclear at this point how Spirit Mountain would use the money.

The Duluth Traverse trail would also be awarded nearly $168,000.

The Legislature has annually approved GMRPTC requests since Legacy Funds are already dedicated and may only be spent to support parks and trails of regional or statewide significance.

Since 2014 the GMRPTC has awarded more than $52 million in grants to more than 50 regional parks and trails.

