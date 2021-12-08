Advertisement

COVID-19 surge stretches Wisconsin hospitals to the limit

(FILE)
(FILE)
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 8, 2021 at 1:19 PM CST|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (AP) -- With COVID-19 surging in Wisconsin, health care leaders say their hospitals across the state are at or near capacity.

The seven-day average for new infections in Wisconsin is more than 3,500, which is the highest it’s been in a year.

The CEO of Froedtert Hospital in Milwaukee, Eric Conley, puts it succinctly.

“We are full. Period.”

According to the Wisconsin Hospital Association COVID-19 dashboard, there were 1,630 people in the state hospitalized for COVID-19 as of Tuesday afternoon.

That’s an increase of 212 over the past week.

More than 400 of those patients are in intensive care units, which are in short supply.

Copyright 2021 CBS 3 Duluth. All rights reserved.

Most Read

[INSERT CAPTION HERE]
St. Louis County authorities conducting ‘extensive’ search for missing man
Anchorage Police Lights
Police chase ends with crash, Itasca County deputy hospitalized
Christine Beeson
Minneapolis Police search for missing woman apparently headed to Bayfield
John Michael Ryan
Coleraine man charged after police chase, crash sent Itasca Co. deputy to hospital
rusty pipe at Duluth Entertainment and Convention Center
Aging infrastructure at DECC in desperate need of an upgrade

Latest News

The Betties say they are about $1,000 away from their fundraising goal before taking the...
Border Town Betties support Twin Ports families in need this holiday season
Minnesota state leaders gave an updated budget forecast Tuesday revealing a projected surplus...
Minnesota state budget update reveals $7.7 billion surplus
More snow moves in tomorrow, but how much?
KBJR WX 12/8
Minnesota state budget update reveals $7.7 billion surplus
Minnesota state budget update reveals $7.7 billion surplus
David Hutchinson
Hennepin County sheriff suspected of drunken driving