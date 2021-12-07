Rock Ridge Opens the Iron Trial Motors Event Center With a Win

VIRGINIA, MN. (CBS 3 Duluth) - The Rock Ridge girl’s hockey team got the privilege to open the new $38 million Iron Trail Motors Event Center against the Superior Spartans.

In a back and forth battle, the Wolverines got their second win on the season beating the Spartans 6-5.

Next up for the Wolverines in a matchup with the Grand Rapids-Greenway Lightning.

Puck drop from Grand Rapids High School is at 5pm.

