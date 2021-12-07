Advertisement

No one injured in Iron Range group home fire

Crews put out fire
By Larissa Milles
Published: Dec. 6, 2021 at 10:30 PM CST|Updated: 4 hours ago
VIRGINIA, MN. (KBJR 6) -According to the Facebook page Friends of the Northland FireWire, firefighters from four Iron Range cities were dispatched Monday evening to a group home fire.

The fire was reported around 7:35 p.m. at the Grandview Residence.

Crews found heavy smoke upon arrival and quickly located and extinguished the fire.

Four residents and two care providers evacuated before firefighters arrived and no injuries were reported.

Fire departments on the scene included: Virginia, Mountain Iron, Eveleth, and Hibbing.

The cause of the fire is under investigation by the Virginia Fire Marshal’s Office.

Grandview is operated by Northern Habilitative Services, which is headquarters in Chisholm.

