Advertisement

Biden visits WWII Memorial to honor fallen at Pearl Harbor

Dec. 7, 2021 marks the 80th anniversary of the attack on Pearl Harbor in 1941.
Dec. 7, 2021 marks the 80th anniversary of the attack on Pearl Harbor in 1941.(Hawaii News Now)
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 7, 2021 at 6:46 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) --President Joe Biden has marked the 80th anniversary of the Japanese attack on Pearl Harbor with a visit to the World War II Memorial in Washington.

The Dec. 7, 1941, attack on Pearl Harbor and other locations in Hawaii killed 2,403 service members and civilians and was a defining moment that led to U..S. entry into World War II.

Biden touched a wreath at the memorial and saluted on Tuesday. In a White House proclamation issued last week to recognize National Pearl Harbor Remembrance Day, he gave “thanks to the Greatest Generation.”

Copyright 2021 KBJR 6. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cloquet Fire Department
Cloquet Fire Chief resigns, questions remain
Anchorage Police Lights
Police chase ends with crash, Itasca County deputy hospitalized
WIND CHILLS
Frigid wind chills for Northland, additional snow for Snow Belt
COVID-19 Omicron Variant
Wisconsin wedding linked to COVID-19 outbreak
Road conditions across Minnesota as of 6:00 P.M. Sunday night.
Scattered snow showers continue tonight; Colder & windy Monday with lake-effect snow along southern shore

Latest News

THUMB
12/07/21 KB AM WX
Duluth Marshall takes down Cherry
Duluth Marshall takes down Cherry
DECC
Aging infrastructure at DECC in desperate need of an upgrade
Aging infrastructure at DECC in desperate need of an upgrade
Aging infrastructure at DECC in desperate need of an upgrade