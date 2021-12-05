Advertisement

Wisconsin wedding linked to COVID-19 outbreak

COVID-19 Omicron Variant
COVID-19 Omicron Variant(Credit: KALB)
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 4, 2021 at 7:01 PM CST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) - Public health officials say at least five people in Northern California have contracted the omicron variant of COVID-19, and the outbreak is linked to a wedding in Wisconsin last month.

The outbreak was announced Friday - just two days after the first U.S. case of the omicron variant was identified in California. Much remains unknown about the new variant, including whether it is more contagious than previous strains, whether it makes people more seriously ill, and whether it can thwart the vaccine.

The five people are among a group of 12 who have tested positive for COVID-19 and are linked to a Nov. 27 wedding in Wisconsin.

