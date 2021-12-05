Advertisement

UMD Hoops Sweeps Minnesota Crookston

By Kevin Moore and Alexis Bass
Published: Dec. 4, 2021 at 11:21 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
DULUTH, MN. (KBJR) - The Bulldogs hosted a hoops double-header at Romano Gym. First up, the men won in a close won 75-68 and the women followed with a 78-46 giving the Bulldogs the sweep over the Golden Eagles.

With this win the men are now 9-0 (3-0) on the season, marking the best start in program history.

Jack Middleton led the way with 22 points and Austin Andrews was right behind with 21 points and 15 rebounds.

For the women, they improve to 4-3 (2-1) on the season, Brooke Olson shot a perfect 8-8 and had 19 points.

Next up for the Bulldogs is another NSIC game against Minot State in Romano on Friday.

