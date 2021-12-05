UMD Hoops Sweeps Minnesota Crookston
DULUTH, MN. (KBJR) - The Bulldogs hosted a hoops double-header at Romano Gym. First up, the men won in a close won 75-68 and the women followed with a 78-46 giving the Bulldogs the sweep over the Golden Eagles.
With this win the men are now 9-0 (3-0) on the season, marking the best start in program history.
Jack Middleton led the way with 22 points and Austin Andrews was right behind with 21 points and 15 rebounds.
9-0. @SuperiorChoice_ #MakeMoves x @UMDBulldogMBB pic.twitter.com/O96FmRWOjP— UMD Athletics (@UMDBulldogs) December 4, 2021
For the women, they improve to 4-3 (2-1) on the season, Brooke Olson shot a perfect 8-8 and had 19 points.
Final from Duluth.@SuperiorChoice_ #BulldogCountry x @UMDWomensBBall pic.twitter.com/9fgDwm02EU— UMD Athletics (@UMDBulldogs) December 4, 2021
Next up for the Bulldogs is another NSIC game against Minot State in Romano on Friday.
