Spirit Mountain hosts Olympic cross country skiing qualifier

DULUTH, MN. (KBJR 6) -Spirit Mountain welcomed cross country skiers from all over the country Saturday.

The Duluth SuperTour features elite skiers who are vying for a spot on the U.S. Olympic team for the upcoming 2022 games in Beijing.

Saturday’s race was the first qualifying event for the Olympics.

This was the first time Duluth hosted an event like this, and organizers from Duluth Cross Country said it was very exciting for the city to host and that visitors were impressed.

“Duluth has a really strong history in cross country skiing...we have many Olympians that live here,” said Siiri Morse, the organizing committee chair for Duluth SuperTour.” All the teams that have traveled from the east coast and the west coast are very impressed with their venue, they’re very impressed with Duluth, and this is the perfect community to host an event like this.”

The SuperTour will make several more stops before the Olympics, including in Cable Wisconsin at the Birkie trailhead.

Copyright 2021 KBJR. All rights reserved.