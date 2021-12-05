No deaths on Minnesota roads during snowfall

ST. PAUL, MN (KBJR 6)-- There have been no fatalities on Minnesota roads due to the recent snowfall, according to a tweet from the Minnesota State Patrol.

Between 5:00 Saturday night and 11:00 Sunday morning, there were 261 total crashes. 26 of those crashes involved injuries, but no deaths or serious crashes were reported.

#MSPNumbers Statewide 5:00 p.m. 12/04/21 to 11:00 a.m. 12/05/21: 261 crashes (26 with injury, 0 serious/fatal) & 115 veh spin out/off road and 4 jackknifed semis. — State Patrol PIO (@MSPPIO) December 5, 2021

There were 115 vehicles spinouts and four jackknifed semi-trucks.

