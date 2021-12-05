No deaths on Minnesota roads during snowfall
Published: Dec. 5, 2021 at 3:07 PM CST|Updated: 11 hours ago
ST. PAUL, MN (KBJR 6)-- There have been no fatalities on Minnesota roads due to the recent snowfall, according to a tweet from the Minnesota State Patrol.
Between 5:00 Saturday night and 11:00 Sunday morning, there were 261 total crashes. 26 of those crashes involved injuries, but no deaths or serious crashes were reported.
There were 115 vehicles spinouts and four jackknifed semi-trucks.
We’ll keep you up to date with the latest crash numbers as they come in.
Copyright 2021 KBJR 6. All rights reserved.