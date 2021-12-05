Advertisement

No deaths on Minnesota roads during snowfall

Car in Snow
Car in Snow(MGN)
By Larissa Milles
Published: Dec. 5, 2021 at 3:07 PM CST|Updated: 11 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. PAUL, MN (KBJR 6)-- There have been no fatalities on Minnesota roads due to the recent snowfall, according to a tweet from the Minnesota State Patrol.

Between 5:00 Saturday night and 11:00 Sunday morning, there were 261 total crashes. 26 of those crashes involved injuries, but no deaths or serious crashes were reported.

There were 115 vehicles spinouts and four jackknifed semi-trucks.

We’ll keep you up to date with the latest crash numbers as they come in.

Copyright 2021 KBJR 6. All rights reserved.

Most Read

James Crumbley and Jennifer Crumbley.
Parents of Mich. school shooting suspect found in building; bond set at $500K apiece
Up to a foot of snow is possible for the north and southern shore through Monday.
Snow begins after midnight Sunday morning; Up to a foot of snow possible by Monday
Drivers are taking it slow on I-35 just outside of Duluth Sunday morning as snow-covered roads...
Snow, ice make for dangerous road conditions across Northland
According to the St. Louis County Sheriff’s Office, they received a 911 call around 1:03 a.m....
Superior snowmobiler falls through ice on Rice Lake, authorities share warning
Snow Totals
Weekend snow will impact regional travel

Latest News

Duluthians take to the snow early Sunday morning.
Northlanders face the first winter storm with shovels in hand
Northlanders face the first winter storm with shovels in hand
Northlanders face the first winter storm with shovels in hand
Weather Forecast 12.5.21
Weather Forecast 12.5.21
Twins logo
Former Minnesota Twins teammates elected to baseball Hall of Fame