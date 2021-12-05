Julebyen christmas village returns to the North Shore

KNIFE RIVER, MN--Knife River’s annual Julebyen festival arrived Saturday. Julebyen is a Scandinavian twist on the German Christmas market.

The event had many activities including an indoor market, storytelling, live music, and crafts.

Organizers said that while the event is inspired by Scandinavian traditions, you don’t have to be Nordic to attend and learn.

“You will enjoy the flavor, the Scandinavian flavor of all of the activities of all the food, of the talent, everything that we have to offer has a Scandinavian undertone,” said Helene Hedlund, the Julebyen chair.

The free festival runs Sunday from 10-3.

Copyright 2021 KBJR 6. All rights reserved.