Denfeld drops home opener to North Branch

By Kevin Moore and Alexis Bass
Published: Dec. 4, 2021 at 11:43 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
DULUTH, MN. (CBS 3 Duluth) - North Branch spoiled Duluth Denfeld’s season opener winning 62-48.

The Hunters will head to Hermantown for their next game on Tuesday, December 7th.

The Vikings improve to 2-0 and will host Two Rivers on Tuesday, December 7th as well

