Denfeld drops home opener to North Branch
Published: Dec. 4, 2021 at 11:43 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
DULUTH, MN. (CBS 3 Duluth) - North Branch spoiled Duluth Denfeld’s season opener winning 62-48.
🏀HIGH SCHOOL HOOPS🏀: About 10 min to go till tip-off in Duluth. @DenfeldHoops home opener against @NBHSboyshoop…— Kevin Moore (@KMooreTV) December 4, 2021
Highlights tonight on @KBJR6news at 6 pic.twitter.com/5rgFi4CEHN
The Hunters will head to Hermantown for their next game on Tuesday, December 7th.
The Vikings improve to 2-0 and will host Two Rivers on Tuesday, December 7th as well
Copyright 2021 CBS 3 Duluth. All rights reserved.