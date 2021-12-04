UMD Men unable to skate past Northern Michigan

DULUTH, MN. (KBJR6) - The number one ranked Bulldogs were back in action on the road Friday night against Northern Michigan. UMD came into this game limping a bit with six players out, including NCHC goalie of the month Ryan Fanti.

Dogs down by one until Hermantown’s finest Blake Biondi goes 5-hole to tie the game at 1.

Under three minutes to go in the first period, Noah Cates a no-look pass to Casey Gilling, and Gilling gives the Dogs the 2-1 lead.

Now in the third, UMD down one, but Quinn Olson controls the puck and sends a laser by the goalie’s glove, tying things up at 3.

Duluth scores one more, but the Bulldogs fall in game one by a final score of 5-4.

Game two puck drop is Saturday at 5:37 pm.

