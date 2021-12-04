FIREFIGHTER TRYOUTS: Northland departments come together for unique recruitment event

DULUTH, MN. (KBJR 6) -Duluth, MN -- More than 80 recruits were evaluated physically and mentally Friday hoping to earn spots on five Northland fire departments.

Those spots are something Duluth Fire Chief Sean Krizaj said have not been easy to fill the past few years.

“We used to see hundreds, 400, 450 candidates in Duluth. A couple hundred in the surrounding areas. We used to do our own independent testing. Those numbers have gone down. Some departments have seen as little as seven people take the test,” said Krizaj.

He said the department has faced a lot of retirements lately, and his department is looking to fill 12 open positions right now.

Superior, Cloquet, Virginia and Hibbing all have a handful of openings as well.

Krizaj said that is why mass hiring events like Fridays are essential.

“We are trying to increase our candidate pool, increase the candidate diversity and give opportunities to both departments and the candidates,” said Krizaj.

One of the candidates Friday, Joe Lemon agreed, saying events like Friday’s help break down barriers that could prevent people from applying.

“Being able to apply to all five departments is really nice. Because you don’t have to keep paying for tests over and over again for each department,” said Lemon.

Krizaj said with that in mind, this model might be the way of the future as departments struggle to fill their ranks all across the nation.

“We are excited about this opportunity. We have had other discussions with Chief Tyner in Minneapolis and Chief Inks from St. Paul about even getting a state testing process in the future,” said Krizaj.

Candidates who passed all tests were allowed to apply to any of the five departments there.

Even if you could not attend Friday’s event, fire departments in our region say they are still accepting applicants.

