Bulldogs drown Buckeyes back on home ice

DULUTH, MN. (KBJR6) - The 9th ranked Lady Bulldogs at AMSOIL Friday night hosting 2nd ranked Ohio State searching for the upset in their 100th all-time meeting.

The last time the Bulldogs saw the Buckeyes, Ohio State knocked them out of the WCHA playoffs, but Friday night, they smelled revenge.

Naomi Rogge puts in the loose puck for the 1-0 lead just 1:45 minutes in.

Taylor Stewart rips it on the net, and Anneke Linser finishes it off for the 2-0 advantage.

Two minutes later, Maggie Flaherty to Anna Klein going 5-hole for the 3-0 lead after one.

In the second, domination continues. Klein scores her 100th career point for her second goal of the evening.

With an empty net, Elizabeth Giguere barries the fifth and final goal of the game.

UPSET COMPLETE!! Klein hits 100, leads Bulldogs with two goals and an assist. Emma Soderberg with 39 saves. pic.twitter.com/4Ucfkz0O30 — UMD Women's Hockey (@UMDWHockey) December 4, 2021

Dogs drown the Buckeyes in a 5-2 final.

“This weekend was no better time than to unleash in the first period. I really liked our second. We weathered some battles there and put one in and kept them off the board, and honestly, the adversity in the third is good for us. That’s what we need to be dealing with, so I like that we were able to get that empty netter and seal the game,” said Crowell.

Puck drops for part two, Saturday at 3:01 pm and will be streamed on the MY9 Sports Network.

