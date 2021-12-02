Advertisement

Volunteers needed to help seniors and disabled individuals with snow removal

By Bo Fogal
Published: Dec. 2, 2021 at 5:58 PM CST|Updated: 9 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DULUTH, MN. (KBJR) - If you’re looking for a way to help your neighbor this holiday season, the city of Duluth has an opportunity for you.

The city created a snow removal program to help 25 seniors and people with disabilities clear their sidewalks.

Now, they are still looking for more volunteers.

Carl Crawford, who is the city’s Human Rights Commissioner, said helping out those in need can motivate others to do the same.

“It’s extremely important for us throughout this winter season to get to know our neighbors, look to the right and left of us, and to help those,” Crawford said. “There have been plenty of times when I come home and someone has shoveled by walkway and it’s contagious. It makes me want to go out when I’m shoveling to continue to go over to the next house and clear their walkway.”

As of Dec. 2, the city needs between 8-10 adult volunteers for the Central Hillside and Lincoln Park neighborhoods.

To find out if you qualify to volunteer, click here to go to the Duluth website to learn more.

Copyright 2021 KBJR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Wednesday is World AIDS Day, and Minnesota health leaders are drawing attention to its first...
Addressing the outbreak: What’s contributing to Duluth’s spike in HIV cases
Snow Totals
Update to our weekend snow chance
omicron
Minnesota confirms state’s first case of Omicron COVID variant
Since 2013, Kern has programmed his holiday light display to sync up with Christmas music.
Duluth family lights up neighborhood with synced music and light display
Ethan Crumbley during his Dec. 1, 2021 arraignment.
Michigan Teen, 15, Charged In Oxford High School Shooting

Latest News

Corrections Officers Wanted: Worker shortage hits Minnesota's Prisons
Corrections Officers Wanted: Worker shortage hits Minnesota’s Prisons
Worker shortage hits Minnesota's Prisons
Corrections Officers Wanted: Worker shortage hits Minnesota's Prisons
HAWKY
HAWKY
Duluth Marshall wins big over Two Harbors
Duluth Marshall wins big over Two Harbors
If authorized, these cameras will be compatible with the department's squad car dash cams and...
MSP rolling out body cams for troopers