Volunteers needed to help seniors and disabled individuals with snow removal

DULUTH, MN. (KBJR) - If you’re looking for a way to help your neighbor this holiday season, the city of Duluth has an opportunity for you.

The city created a snow removal program to help 25 seniors and people with disabilities clear their sidewalks.

Now, they are still looking for more volunteers.

Carl Crawford, who is the city’s Human Rights Commissioner, said helping out those in need can motivate others to do the same.

“It’s extremely important for us throughout this winter season to get to know our neighbors, look to the right and left of us, and to help those,” Crawford said. “There have been plenty of times when I come home and someone has shoveled by walkway and it’s contagious. It makes me want to go out when I’m shoveling to continue to go over to the next house and clear their walkway.”

As of Dec. 2, the city needs between 8-10 adult volunteers for the Central Hillside and Lincoln Park neighborhoods.

To find out if you qualify to volunteer, click here to go to the Duluth website to learn more.

