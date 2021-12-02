Minnesota confirms state’s first case of Omicron COVID variant

ST. PAUL, MN -- Minnesota has confirmed the state’s first case of the omicron COVID-19 variant.

According to the Minnesota Department of Health Thursday morning, the infected Minnesota resident is an adult man who lives in Hennepin County and recently returned from a trip to New York City.

State health leaders say the person, who was fully vaccinated, developed mild symptoms on Nov. 22 and sought COVID-19 testing on Nov. 24.

The variant was found through MDH’s variant surveillance program.

“This news is concerning, but it is not a surprise. We know that this virus is highly infectious and moves quickly throughout the world. Minnesotans know what to do to keep each other safe now — get the vaccine, get tested, wear a mask indoors, and get a booster. Together, we can fight this virus and help keep Minnesotans safe,” Governor Tim Walz said.

Meanwhile, health officials are urging all Minnesotans to get vaccinated and take other COVID-19 precautions.

