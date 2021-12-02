Advertisement

Minnesota confirms state’s first case of Omicron COVID variant

omicron
omicron(MGN)
By Briggs LeSavage
Published: Dec. 2, 2021 at 9:44 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. PAUL, MN -- Minnesota has confirmed the state’s first case of the omicron COVID-19 variant.

According to the Minnesota Department of Health Thursday morning, the infected Minnesota resident is an adult man who lives in Hennepin County and recently returned from a trip to New York City.

State health leaders say the person, who was fully vaccinated, developed mild symptoms on Nov. 22 and sought COVID-19 testing on Nov. 24.

The variant was found through MDH’s variant surveillance program.

“This news is concerning, but it is not a surprise. We know that this virus is highly infectious and moves quickly throughout the world. Minnesotans know what to do to keep each other safe now — get the vaccine, get tested, wear a mask indoors, and get a booster. Together, we can fight this virus and help keep Minnesotans safe,” Governor Tim Walz said.

Meanwhile, health officials are urging all Minnesotans to get vaccinated and take other COVID-19 precautions.

Copyright 2021 KBJR 6. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A life link helicopter has landed on the scene of a crash that's impacting traffic on Highway...
UPDATE: Man airlifted following crash with school bus on Highway 53
Brake failure leads to Duluth crash, 3 taken to hospital
Brake failure leads to Duluth crash, 3 taken to hospital
Wednesday is World AIDS Day, and Minnesota health leaders are drawing attention to its first...
Addressing the outbreak: What’s contributing to Duluth’s spike in HIV cases
Since 2013, Kern has programmed his holiday light display to sync up with Christmas music.
Duluth family lights up neighborhood with synced music and light display
Ashley Miller Carlson
Family remembers missing woman whose body was found after search

Latest News

FILE - People stand in front of the Quarterback Real Estate Arena for a vaccination on...
Germany locks unvaccinated out of public life; mandate looms
Germany is seeing a major increase in COVID-19 cases as the omicron variant has also made its...
Germany sees new cases of omicron variant as country is already battling a massive COVID outbreak
A beloved winter tradition in Duluth is finally back this year.
Duluth Winter Village returns this weekend, what to expect from new location
Founded in 1995, ARENA DANCES performs work by Mathew Janczewski.
UMD Theatre collaborates with Twin Cities dance company for special performance