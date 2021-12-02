Advertisement

Michigan Teen, 15, Charged In Oxford High School Shooting

Ethan Crumbley during his Dec. 1, 2021 arraignment.
Ethan Crumbley during his Dec. 1, 2021 arraignment.(WILX)
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 2, 2021 at 7:27 AM CST|Updated: 4 hours ago
OXFORD TOWNSHIP, MI - A 15-year-old boy has been denied bail and moved to jail after being charged in a Michigan school shooting that killed four students and injured others.

Authorities on Wednesday revealed that Ethan Crumbley’s parents were summoned to discuss his behavior just a few hours before the bloodshed Tuesday.

No motive for the shooting was offered by Oakland County authorities.

But sheriff’s Lt. Tim Willis told a judge that Crumbley recorded a video the night before the violence in which he discussed killing students.

Crumbley is charged as an adult with 24 crimes, including murder and terrorism.

