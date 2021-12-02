Michigan Teen, 15, Charged In Oxford High School Shooting

OXFORD TOWNSHIP, MI - A 15-year-old boy has been denied bail and moved to jail after being charged in a Michigan school shooting that killed four students and injured others.

Authorities on Wednesday revealed that Ethan Crumbley’s parents were summoned to discuss his behavior just a few hours before the bloodshed Tuesday.

No motive for the shooting was offered by Oakland County authorities.

But sheriff’s Lt. Tim Willis told a judge that Crumbley recorded a video the night before the violence in which he discussed killing students.

Crumbley is charged as an adult with 24 crimes, including murder and terrorism.

Copyright 2021 KBJR 6. All rights reserved.