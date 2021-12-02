Lady Bulldogs are back home hosting no.2 Buckeyes

DULUTH, MN. (KBJR6) - It’s back to business at AMSOIL for the UMD Women’s Hockey team. After traveling from barn to barn around the country since mid-October, this weekend, the Bulldogs and Buckeyes take to the ice for the first time since March.

In their last face-off, Ohio State found themselves in the win column eliminating UMD from the playoffs.

Most recently, the ‘Dogs came off a 1-1 weekend where they secured an overtime victory with St. Lawrence at the Nation’s Capitol. That win also marked head coach Maura Crowell’s 200th win. She credits the people around her who have made that milestone possible and is eager to meet this top ten on home ice.

“We are so proud of her and everything she’s done for us. It’s been really awesome, and we can’t thank her enough for everything that she’s taught us,” said Hanley.

“They have good depth. They play a very structured game. They know what they’re supposed to do, and they do it well, so good team, good depth, it’ll be a great match-up,” said Crowell.

Puck drops at 6:01 on Friday night and 3:01 on Saturday afternoon. Both games will be streamed on the My9 Sports Network.

