Duluth family lights up neighborhood with synced music and light display

DULUTH, MN. (KBJR 6) -For Ryan Kern, a lifelong Duluthian, moving onto Exhibition Drive was a chance to relive some childhood memories.

“When a lot of us grew up like back in the 80s, Exhibition Drive used to be the place where all the Christmas lights were,” Kern said.

Since 2013, Kern has programmed his holiday light display to sync up with Christmas music.

“The hard part is actually not hanging the Christmas lights and doing the lights, the hardest part is actually figuring out what songs you want to run each year and then programming every one of those songs,” Kern said.

To enjoy the display, all you have to do is stay in your warm car, tune your radio to 99.9 FM, sit back, and enjoy the show.

Now, Kern is keeping the family tradition alive by training in someone new: his daughter.

“This was actually the first year that I said to her, ‘you’re not helping me put up the lights, what you’re going to do is I’m going to teach you how to program a song’,” Kern said of his 14 year old daughter Reagan. “So we’re at that point now where my children are not only able to watch it, but participate in it.”

“Whenever I watch it, I’m kind of always like I see these beats, I see all these different things happening,” said Reagan Kern. Her dancing and singing talents helped her work with her dad to program “Run Run Rudolph,” and she said it felt good to see her work come to life.

“Going from a computer, to then like sitting in your car watching it like this is exactly what I imagined it being,” Reagan said.

The show will run nightly through New Year’s Eve.

Sunday through Thursday 5:00-10:00 PM

Friday and Saturday 5:00-11:00 PM

Holiday Favorites: November 26 - December 25

Movie Classics: December 26 - December 31

