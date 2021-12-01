Wisconsin’s Gun Deer Season down nearly 8%

Madison, WI. (KBJR 6) -Wisconsin’s gun deer season was pretty quiet compared to the last.

The nine-day season wrapped up Sunday.

According to the DNR, the state’s overall harvest was down about 8 percent, with more than 175,000 deer registered.

The buck harvest was also down about 2 percent.

But there was some good news for hunters in our neck of the woods.

DNR leaders say some of the best hunting was in the northern half of the state.

“As you look at the numbers based on regions, certainly northern forests was the area to be if you were looking to harvest deer. We saw an increase in antlered harvest in the northern forest of about 14.9 might as well say 15%.,” said Eric Lobner, the Director of the Wisconsin DNR Wildlife Management Program.

The DNR says hunters bagged more than 32,000 deer in the state’s northern half in the nine-day season.

