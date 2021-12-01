Advertisement

Wisconsin’s Gun Deer Season down nearly 8%

By Peter Kvietkauskas
Published: Nov. 30, 2021 at 6:04 PM CST|Updated: 22 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Madison, WI. (KBJR 6) -Wisconsin’s gun deer season was pretty quiet compared to the last.

The nine-day season wrapped up Sunday.

According to the DNR, the state’s overall harvest was down about 8 percent, with more than 175,000 deer registered.

The buck harvest was also down about 2 percent.

But there was some good news for hunters in our neck of the woods.

DNR leaders say some of the best hunting was in the northern half of the state.

“As you look at the numbers based on regions, certainly northern forests was the area to be if you were looking to harvest deer. We saw an increase in antlered harvest in the northern forest of about 14.9 might as well say 15%.,” said Eric Lobner, the Director of the Wisconsin DNR Wildlife Management Program.

The DNR says hunters bagged more than 32,000 deer in the state’s northern half in the nine-day season.

Copyright 2021 KBJR 6. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A life link helicopter has landed on the scene of a crash that's impacting traffic on Highway...
UPDATE: Man airlifted following crash with school bus on Highway 53
(MGN)
1 dead, 2 injured in single-car crash near Eveleth
Duluth Police investigating after UPS shipping center 'ransacked'
Duluth Police investigating after UPS shipping center ‘ransacked’
Crash blocking traffic on Hwy 53 south of Eveleth
Crash blocking traffic on Hwy 53 south of Eveleth
Oxford High School in Oxford Township, Michigan was placed on lockdown after reports of a...
Authorities: Student kills 3, wounds 8 at Michigan school