Minnesota kicks off second annual ‘Name a Snowplow’ contest

By Kaitlyn Moffett
Published: Dec. 1, 2021 at 11:21 AM CST|Updated: 4 hours ago
ST. PAUL, MN – After last year’s successful contest and outstanding snowplow name ideas, the Minnesota Department of Transportation is inviting the public to help name another round of eight snowplows.

A name will be chosen for one snowplow in each MnDOT district in the state.

MnDOT encourages you to get creative and submit your most witty, unique, or punny snowplow name ideas.

The submission form will be open through Wednesday, Dec. 15, and you can submit your name here.

This year’s contest includes a few basic rules:

- Each person may submit up to three names.

- Each submission is limited to a maximum of 30 characters.

- Previous winning names will not be considered.

Additionally, any politically inspired names (including phrases, slogans, or plays on politicians’ names) or names including profanity or inappropriate language will be excluded.

This contest is intended to be fun, lighthearted, family-friendly, and non-political.

MnDOT staff will review all name submissions, select some of the best name ideas, and invite the public to vote on their favorites in January 2022.

The eight names that get the most votes will then make their way onto a snowplow in each district!

