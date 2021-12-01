Edibles will soon be an option for Minnesota’s medical marijuana patients

ST. PAUL, MN -- Minnesota’s medical cannabis patients will soon be able to consume certain edibles as part of their treatment.

The Minnesota Department of Health announced Wednesday it will approve infused edibles in the form of gummies and chews as a new medical cannabis delivery method.

The new delivery method will become effective Aug. 1, 2022.

A rulemaking process that will outline requirements for labeling, safety messaging, packaging, and testing will launch this month.

Current legal delivery forms include pills, vapor oil, liquids, topicals, powdered mixtures, and orally dissolvable products, like lozenges.

Coming in March 2022, registered medical cannabis patients will also be eligible for dried raw, smokable cannabis, which was approved by the 2021 Minnesota Legislature. Rulemaking for dried raw cannabis is also currently in process.

When the Minnesota Legislature authorized the creation of the state’s medical cannabis program, the law included nine conditions that qualified a patient to receive medical cannabis.

Since then, the list of conditions has grown to 17. According to state rules, the commissioner of health each year considers whether to add conditions and delivery methods.

Copyright 2021 KBJR 6. All rights reserved.