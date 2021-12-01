Advertisement

4 jurors seated for Kim Potter trial, many more needed

Minnesota AG’s office to prosecute case in Daunte Wright’s death
Minnesota AG’s office to prosecute case in Daunte Wright’s death
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 1, 2021 at 7:31 AM CST|Updated: 8 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MINNEAPOLIS - Prosecutors and defense attorneys for the suburban Minneapolis police officer charged in Daunte Wright’s death are to resume jury selection Wednesday after seating four jurors the first day.

Kim Potter sat quietly in a pink sweater Tuesday as attorneys and Judge Regina Chu probed potential jurors for what they knew about the case and about their views of protests against police brutality that had become frequent in Minneapolis, even before George Floyd’s death.

Potter’s attorneys say jurors will hear directly from Potter, who says she made a mistake by grabbing her handgun instead of the Taser she intended to draw.

Copyright 2021 KBJR 6. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A life link helicopter has landed on the scene of a crash that's impacting traffic on Highway...
UPDATE: Man airlifted following crash with school bus on Highway 53
(MGN)
1 dead, 2 injured in single-car crash near Eveleth
Duluth Police investigating after UPS shipping center 'ransacked'
Duluth Police investigating after UPS shipping center ‘ransacked’
Crash blocking traffic on Hwy 53 south of Eveleth
Crash blocking traffic on Hwy 53 south of Eveleth
Oxford High School in Oxford Township, Michigan was placed on lockdown after reports of a...
Authorities: Student kills 3, wounds 8 at Michigan school

Latest News

Brake failure leads to Duluth crash, 3 taken to hospital
Brake failure leads to Duluth crash, 3 taken to hospital
Snow Plow
Minnesota kicks off second annual ‘Name a Snowplow’ contest
Medical Marijuana
Edibles will soon be an option for Minnesota’s medical marijuana patients
THUMB
12/01/21 KB AM WX