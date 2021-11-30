Advertisement

Oneida Nation set to offer sports betting at main casino

Oneida Casino sports betting kiosks
Oneida Casino sports betting kiosks(WBAY)
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 30, 2021 at 10:55 AM CST|Updated: 5 hours ago
ONEIDA, Wis. (AP) --The Oneida Nation will legally offer sports betting beginning this week, the first time such wagering has been allowed in Wisconsin.

Sports betting is the result of a new gaming compact amendment with the state that allows “event wagering.”

That can include betting on sports and events such as nationally televised award shows, professional sports league drafts, and professional games, including football, basketball, and baseball.

Wagering on Wisconsin college athletics or events involving children is not allowed.

The Oneida Nation will hold a ceremony Tuesday at its main casino near Green Bay Austin Straubel International Airport to mark the occasion.

