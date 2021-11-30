Advertisement

Duluth zoo, aquarium leaders plunge into Lake Superior for meeting fundraising goals

By Peter Kvietkauskas
Published: Nov. 30, 2021 at 5:53 PM CST|Updated: 22 hours ago
DULUTH, MN. (KBJR 6) -This fall’s mild weather was put to the test Tuesday when Lake Superior Zoo CEO Haley Cope and Great Lakes Aquarium Executive Director Jay Walker took a plunge into Lake Superior.

Both organizations met their goals on “Give to the Max Day.”

Great Lakes Aquarium set a $12,000 goal to support animal care and surpassed that goal through a combination of online and in-person donations.

Lake Superior Zoo surpassed its online fundraising goal of $5,000 to update its barnyard habitat.

Cope said although she was not ready to brave the cold, it was worth it.

“It is all for a good cause. I would do anything, and I know Jay would as well for our organizations, and we just want to thank people and, of course, bring awareness to our organizations and the animals we care for,” she said.

The pair didn’t stay cold for long right after their dip they hit the sauna to warm up.

