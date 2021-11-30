Advertisement

Cyber Monday brings big boost for online small businesses

By Peter Kvietkauskas
Published: Nov. 29, 2021 at 6:23 PM CST|Updated: 21 hours ago
DULUTH, MN. (KBJR 6) -Cyber Monday is a big deal for the big box stores, but now some smaller local businesses have it circled on their calendar too.

Especially those that make their livelihood entirely online without a storefront.

That includes one Twin Ports business called Josie’s Gemstones which operates on Instagram.

Josie Waldron, the owner of Josie’s Gemstones, said while some local stores carry her products, she says she counts on days like cyber Monday to help spread the word.

“I have a couple of shops that I partner with within the Duluth community that have my things in the physical storefront, but a majority of my sales are done online, so cyber Monday is a petty big deal for small business owners like me,” said Waldron.

Waldron said as of this afternoon she had already had more than 30 new orders.

Waldron says it was a lot of work that went into her Cyber Monday sales, but it has been a success so far.

