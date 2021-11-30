City leaders hope Duluth will see infrastructure funding

DULUTH, MN. (KBJR 6) --President Joe Biden is visiting Minnesota Tuesday to tout his recently passed $1.2 trillion infrastructure bill. Minnesota is slated to receive a little less than $1 billion of that funding.

Duluth city leaders hope the region’s eclectic mix of industries will attract big time investment when state leaders decide where in Minnesota that federal money will be sent.

“Infrastructure is the backbone of our city, and in Duluth we have unique needs, unique topography, and we have a unique economy,” said Arik Forsman, a Duluth city councilor.

“From port infrastructure to the built environment we are a great case study for federal investment on the municipal level,” Mayor Emily Larson said. “Every single area of funding of infrastructure is here.”

Both Forsman and Larson are hoping funding can go towards maintaining the Lift Bridge, which they say is one of the city’s most recognizable features.

The mayor would like to see $13-15 million to help maintain the Lift Bridge.

Forsman and Larson would also like to replace the city’s old pipes, improve roads and broadband access.

“It goes a long way in making sure that our city is livable, and workable and that it contains to thrive and I’m just really excited to get our fair share of the pie,” Forsman said.

City leaders aren’t sure exactly how much funding Duluth will receive, but they’re confident the state will see how important this funding could be for Duluth.

“The infrastructure bill, I think is a really game-changing opportunity for our community,” Larson said.

According to a White House report, the American Society of Civil Engineers gave Minnesota a grade of ‘C’ in its infrastructure report card in its most recent review in 2018.

