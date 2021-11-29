Advertisement

Twitter co-founder Jack Dorsey stepping down as CEO

By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 29, 2021 at 10:35 AM CST
DULUTH, MN. (KBJR 6) -AP Business Writer- Twitter says co-founder Jack Dorsey will step down as CEO of the social media platform.

He will be succeeded by Twitter’s current Chief Technology Officer Parag Agrawal.

Dorsey will remain on the board until his term expires in 2022.

Agrawal has been CTO since 2017 and at Twitter since 2011.

Dorsey says in a letter posted on his Twitter account Monday that he was “really sad...yet really happy” about leaving the company and that it was his decision.

Dorsey is also the top executive at Square, a financial payments company that he founded.

