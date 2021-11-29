Advertisement

Hoops Brewing hosts holiday movie nights to collect winter donations

By Larissa Milles
Published: Nov. 28, 2021 at 6:46 PM CST
DULUTH, MN. (KBJR 6) -- Hoops Brewing is getting into the holiday spirit this season.

Beginning Monday November 29th, the Duluth brewery will be hosting holiday movie nights along with a winter gear drive in their Beer Hall.

People can donate new or gently used hats or mittens and receive a free beverage and bag of popcorn.

The movie playing will be announced the day of each event.

Monday, December 13 and Monday, December 20 are the dates of the other two movie nights. The movies will begin at 7:00 and are family friendly.

