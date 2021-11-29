Duluth structure fire displaces apartment residents

DULUTH, MN -- A structure fire at the Burke Apartments on Maple Grove Road in Duluth has displaced residents Monday morning.

The Duluth Fire department responded to the apartment complex just after 9:30 a.m.

According to department spokespeople, the Burke Apartments houses 21 units, and 16 of them were occupied at the time of the fire.

The fire was contained to one unit.

Some of the residents will now be displaced due to water damage from the sprinkler system.

No word on the cause of the fire, or the cost of damages.

