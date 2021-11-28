Twin Ports honors Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women

SUPERIOR, WI (KBJR 6) --As Native American Heritage Month comes to a close, The Twin Ports honored Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women and Girls Saturday afternoon.

An event was held at the Bong Center in Superior to bring a broader awareness and greater public knowledge to the number of missing and murdered Indigenous people.

Back in September a billboard campaign was launched to highlight the faces and names of missing individuals called the MMIW Great Lakes Billboard Campaign.

“It’s very important for people to understand that there’s people that are missing, women, kids, men, whatever,” said Kayla Weyaus, an attendee at the event. “Being that we’re Native American, I think it’s a big importance for people to understand that Indigenous people should not be missing.”

Superior Mayor Jim Paine read a proclamation declaring November Native American heritage month at the event. Other Twin Ports city leaders were also in attendance.

