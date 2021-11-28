Advertisement

Twin Ports honors Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women

By Larissa Milles
Published: Nov. 27, 2021 at 11:17 PM CST|Updated: Nov. 28, 2021 at 4:35 PM CST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SUPERIOR, WI (KBJR 6) --As Native American Heritage Month comes to a close, The Twin Ports honored Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women and Girls Saturday afternoon.

An event was held at the Bong Center in Superior to bring a broader awareness and greater public knowledge to the number of missing and murdered Indigenous people.

Back in September a billboard campaign was launched to highlight the faces and names of missing individuals called the MMIW Great Lakes Billboard Campaign.

“It’s very important for people to understand that there’s people that are missing, women, kids, men, whatever,” said Kayla Weyaus, an attendee at the event. “Being that we’re Native American, I think it’s a big importance for people to understand that Indigenous people should not be missing.”

Superior Mayor Jim Paine read a proclamation declaring November Native American heritage month at the event. Other Twin Ports city leaders were also in attendance.

Copyright 2021 KBJR 6. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crash blocking traffic on Hwy 53 south of Eveleth
Crash blocking traffic on Hwy 53 south of Eveleth
Duluth Police investigating after UPS shipping center 'ransacked'
Duluth Police investigating after UPS shipping center ‘ransacked’
The mother of four was last seen on September 23rd.
Remains of Ashley Miller Carlson located east of Hinckley
(MGN)
1 dead, 2 injured in single-car crash near Eveleth
The Skaudis family says they last saw their 7-year-old German Shepard, Ruger, last Wednesday...
Iron Range family searching for answers after dog allegedly stolen, killed

Latest News

Oxford High School in Oxford Township, Michigan was placed on lockdown after reports of a...
LIVE: Authorities say student kills 3, wounds 6 at Michigan school
Omicron poses 3 major threats to the U.S. economy.
Stocks sink as omicron, rate worries rattle Wall Street
National League of Cities Conference
Duluth’s Mayor elected to National League of Cities Board
UMD Theatre presents DanceWorks21
UMD Theatre Presents DanceWorks 21
Oneida Casino sports betting kiosks
Oneida Nation set to offer sports betting at main casino