Traveling Christmas market makes stop in Duluth on Small Business Saturday

By Larissa Milles
Published: Nov. 27, 2021 at 11:09 PM CST|Updated: Nov. 28, 2021 at 4:53 PM CST
DULUTH, MN. (KBJR 6) -A traveling pop-up Christmas market with a special mission made a stop in Duluth Saturday, which happened to be Small Business Saturday. The Minnesota Christmas Market brought 65 local vendors to the DECC.

The market travels around the state during the holiday season, and Duluth was the fourth and final stop for this year’s tour.

Seven percent of all proceeds from each sale at the market go to a Minnesota charity benefiting kids.

This year that charity was the Reel Hope Project, which makes videos highlighting Minnesota kids in the Foster Care system.

“We’re hoping by the time this event ends we’ll have raised about $20,000 this year for the Reel Hope Project and it’s only possible because of all the people who come out and shop and all the small businesses who believe in it,” said Mitch Reaume, one of the founders of the Minnesota Christmas Market.

The market previously made stops in St. Paul, Rochester, and Minneapolis this year.

To learn more about the market click here.

