An Olympic sport is sweeping into Wild State Cider this winter

DULUTH, MN. (KBJR 6) - Wild State Cider is a popular spot for people to enjoy a locally made beverage, but according to employees, their customers seem to be wanting more than to simply stop in for a drink.

“We see more and more these days that people want to do something other than go to the bar and just drink. They want to have an activity to do,” said Joe Bott, Wild State Cider Event Coordinator.

Previously they’ve offered activities like trivia and bingo, but as winter approaches they’ve decided to embrace the spirit of the Northland and start their own curling league.

“We’ll have leagues 3 nights a week, Sundays, Mondays, and Tuesdays,” Bott said.

The rest of the week they’ll have open ice time that the public can rent.

The curling sheet will be in Wild State’s outdoor seating area and they expect their first ice to get there in December.

According to Wild State, they’ll be putting in 78 feet of ice in two different sheets.

The league will run for the first eight weeks of 2022 and will culminate with a single-elimination bonspiel or curling tournament in the final week.

“This is kind of the first permanent installation, big event thing that we’ve had to offer,” said Emily Aarsvold, Wild State Bartender and Social Media Manager.

Although it is technically a competition, organizers have said that’s not what they’re focused on.

“I think creating a community where people can come and have fun is super huge,” Aarsvold said.

“It’s meant for fun more than anything,” Bott said.

The league will bring Northlanders together during some of the coldest months of the year.

For participation information, visit the Wild State Cider website.

