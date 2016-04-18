U of M tests police body cameras A Minnesota university is testing body cameras on its police officers for the next two months. More>>

Community hosts fundraiser to raise reward money for missing persons case Sheila St. Claire Fundraiser Sunday, June 25, 2017 10:18 PM EDT Updated: Community members were invited to join in on this morning's fundraising efforts to raise additional reward money in the Sheila St. Clair missing persons case. More>>

Community hosts fundraiser to raise reward money for missing persons case Sheila St. Claire Fundraiser Sunday, June 25, 2017 10:16 PM EDT Updated: Community members were invited to join in on this morning's fundraising efforts to raise additional reward money in the Sheila St. Clair missing persons case. More>>

One man dead following vehicle crash in Gogebic County Fatal crash in Gogebic County Saturday, June 24, 2017 9:59 PM EDT Updated: According to authorities, 63-year-old Donald Houghton of Lake Villa, Illinois was killed when his vehicle left the roadway on South County Road, in Bessemer Township, striking several trees. More>>

Dancers jig to bagpipes at Scottish dance competition Scottish Dance Saturday, June 24, 2017 9:24 PM EDT Updated: With a jig in their step, dancers shared their talents on stage at Saturday's Highland Dance Competition. More>>

Mesabi Daily News editor celebrates homecoming after heart transplant Bill Hanna Benefit Friday, June 23, 2017 11:36 PM EDT Updated: For the past 32 years, Bill Hanna has written stories for the Mesabi Daily News, serving as longtime executive editor of the paper. Now he is making headlines after receiving a life saving heart transplant. More>>

Island living poses unique challenges, Great Lakes Islands Initiative sets to create solutions Friday, June 23, 2017 8:06 PM EDT Updated: Out of the 32,000 islands on the Great Lakes, only 17 are home to year-round and seasonal residents. Spread throughout those inhabited islands, there are nearly 8,000 residents year round and an extra 10,000 seasonal residents. More>>

City proposes cracking down on vacant buildings Friday, June 23, 2017 8:02 PM EDT Updated: Neighbors are still displaced more than three weeks a partial roof collapse in Lincoln Park. The collapse happened back on June 5 on 2101 West 3rd street. According to the city planning and construction department, the building had been condemned for human habitation since 2013 More>>

Charges filed following drug bust involving one pound of meth Friday, June 23, 2017 6:16 PM EDT Updated: Cloquet Police say they arrested 31-year-old Michael Marquardt and 38-year-old Christina Garza of Moose Lake Thursday after an undercover investigation. More>>

Loon rescued by Minnesota Power workers © Minnesota Power Friday, June 23, 2017 5:32 PM EDT Updated: Jeff Janacek and Dan Henrickson rescued the loon earlier this month near the Mississippi River after they heard the bird's mate calling for it. More>>

Police: Dogs who attacked collie have been euthanized Friday, June 23, 2017 5:18 PM EDT Updated: According to police, on June 5th three dogs escaped from their yard enclosure and attacked a collie being walked in the neighborhood, killing it. More>>

Live Asian carp discovered near Lake Michigan Silver carp captured in St. Croix River. Friday, June 23, 2017 5:08 PM EDT Updated: Silver carp are among four Asian carp species threatening to invade the Great Lakes, where scientists say they could compete with native species and devastate the region's $7 billion dollar fishing industry. More>>

Johnson: Senate bill doesn't address health care costs Friday, June 23, 2017 5:01 PM EDT Updated: MADISON, Wis. (AP) -- Wisconsin's Republican senator is one of more than a half-dozen GOP lawmakers who have signaled concerns about the bill Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell released Thursday. More>>

Blood alcohol level results from Iron Range crash could be weeks out Friday, June 23, 2017 4:34 PM EDT Updated: The State Patrol says it could take several weeks to get the blood draw results back of a driver who they say was under the influence of alcohol when he crashed into a construction site on a Hibbing bridge Wednesday morning. More>>

Escaped Gogebic County inmate back in custody Friday, June 23, 2017 4:21 PM EDT Updated: The Gogebic County Sheriff's Office first started looking for Daniel Ferguson late Monday night. More>>

Ask a Trooper: Speeding fine in construction zones Friday, June 23, 2017 3:51 PM EDT Updated: Question: I was told that the speeding fine in a construction zone had gone up recently. Could you also explain the Zipper Merge when merging in a construction zone in Minnesota? More>>

Castile's family speaks out Friday, June 23, 2017 1:19 PM EDT Updated: (KARE) -- So many people have an opinion on the death of Philando Castile. But for the Castile family, days of devastation started ten days before Philando would’ve celebrated his birthday. More>>

Johnny Depp jokes about assassinating Donald Trump at Glastonbury Friday, June 23, 2017 12:15 PM EDT Updated: Johnny Depp is back in the wrong kind of news again. Speaking onstage Thursday at Glastonbury Festival in Somerset, England, Depp stepped into controversy with jokes aimed at President Trump that addressed presidential assassination. More>>

Pet owners: Bring your dog to work Friday! Friday, June 23, 2017 5:08 AM EDT Updated: Your workplace could be a little more 'paw-some' on Friday, because it's National Take Your Dog to Work Day! More>>

Rhubarb to dominate Duluth this weekend Friday, June 23, 2017 5:07 AM EDT Updated: You will be able to sink your teeth into some tasty treats in Duluth on Saturday. More>>

Weekend activities begin for Hayward's Musky Fest Friday, June 23, 2017 5:06 AM EDT Updated: There are a whole lot of activities scheduled for the weekend, including the grand parade to wrap up the event on Sunday. More>>

Jakubowski trial set for October Friday, June 23, 2017 5:03 AM EDT Updated: A burglary suspect known for sending a political manifesto to President Trump will face a state trial in October. More>>

US officials to lift Yellowstone grizzly bear protections Friday, June 23, 2017 3:34 AM EDT Updated: Protections that have been in place for more than 40 years for grizzly bears in the Yellowstone National Park area will be lifted this summer after U.S. government officials ruled that the population is no longer threatened. More>>