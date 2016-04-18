Home - KBJR 6 Your Weather Authority: News, Weather & Sports

Top Stories

Read More

Washburn County Area Human Society raises money to rebuild shelter after fire Video included

Updated:

The shelter located in Spooner, Wisconsin burned down on March 16 of this year, said to be from from a plastic cigarette butt receptacle.

More>>

U of M tests police body cameras

A Minnesota university is testing body cameras on its police officers for the next two months.

More>>

Community hosts fundraiser to raise reward money for missing persons case

Sheila St. Claire Fundraiser Sheila St. Claire Fundraiser
Updated:

Community members were invited to join in on this morning's fundraising efforts to raise additional reward money in the Sheila St. Clair missing persons case.

More>>

Community hosts fundraiser to raise reward money for missing persons case Video included

Sheila St. Claire Fundraiser Sheila St. Claire Fundraiser
Updated:

Community members were invited to join in on this morning's fundraising efforts to raise additional reward money in the Sheila St. Clair missing persons case.

More>>

One man dead following vehicle crash in Gogebic County

Fatal crash in Gogebic County Fatal crash in Gogebic County
Updated:

According to authorities, 63-year-old Donald Houghton of Lake Villa, Illinois was killed when his vehicle left the roadway on South County Road, in Bessemer Township, striking several trees.

More>>

Dancers jig to bagpipes at Scottish dance competition Video included

Scottish Dance Scottish Dance
Updated:

With a jig in their step, dancers shared their talents on stage at Saturday's Highland Dance Competition.

More>>

Calling all Rhubarb lovers, Rhubarb Festival was back in town Video included

Updated:

The smell of Rhubarb is probably still lingering in the air.  

More>>

Musky Fest bolsters local economy in Hayward

Updated:

Main Street was lined with food, exhibits, live music and plenty of fun.  

More>>

Mesabi Daily News editor celebrates homecoming after heart transplant Video included

Bill Hanna Benefit Bill Hanna Benefit
Updated:

For the past 32 years, Bill Hanna has written stories for the Mesabi Daily News, serving as longtime executive editor of the paper. Now he is making headlines after receiving a life saving heart transplant.

More>>

Island living poses unique challenges, Great Lakes Islands Initiative sets to create solutions Video included

Updated:

Out of the 32,000 islands on the Great Lakes, only 17 are home to year-round and seasonal residents.  Spread throughout those inhabited islands, there are nearly 8,000 residents year round and an extra 10,000 seasonal residents.  

More>>

City proposes cracking down on vacant buildings Video included

Updated:

Neighbors are still displaced more than three weeks a partial roof collapse in Lincoln Park. The collapse happened back on June 5 on 2101 West 3rd street. According to the city planning and construction department, the building had been condemned for human habitation since 2013

More>>

People against copper-nickel mining near BWCA protest outside Rep. Nolan's office Video included

Updated:

Protesters gathered in front of Congressman Rick Nolan's office Friday, saying they oppose copper-nickel mining near the BWCA. 

More>>

Canal Bark celebrates "Take Your Dog to Work Day" by announcing new location Video included

Updated:

Friday is national "Take Your Dog to Work Day" and a few Duluth businesses took part. 

More>>

Duluth man dubbed "Ball Slasher" pleads not guilty after allegedly slashing over 20 balls at Superior school

Updated:

The Duluth man, dubbed the "Ball Slasher", claims he's innocent when it comes to breaking into Superior High School after hours, and allegedly slashing over 20 exercise balls. 

More>>

DCI assisting with investigation of Hayward man's death

Updated:

Authorities found Ryan Gedart dead along Tag Alder Road in Lenroot, Wisconsin Sunday morning.

More>>

Charges filed following drug bust involving one pound of meth

Updated:

Cloquet Police say they arrested 31-year-old Michael Marquardt and 38-year-old Christina Garza of Moose Lake Thursday after an undercover investigation.

More>>

Fines, prison time possible following Lake Nebagamon man's guilty verdict

Updated:

50-year-old John Lundberg now faces a sentence that could include up to 47 years in prison, up to $145,000 in fines, or both.

More>>

Loon rescued by Minnesota Power workers

© Minnesota Power © Minnesota Power
Updated:

Jeff Janacek and Dan Henrickson rescued the loon earlier this month near the Mississippi River after they heard the bird's mate calling for it.

More>>

Police: Dogs who attacked collie have been euthanized

Updated:

According to police, on June 5th three dogs escaped from their yard enclosure and attacked a collie being walked in the neighborhood, killing it. 

More>>

Live Asian carp discovered near Lake Michigan

Silver carp captured in St. Croix River. Silver carp captured in St. Croix River.
Updated:

Silver carp are among four Asian carp species threatening to invade the Great Lakes, where scientists say they could compete with native species and devastate the region's $7 billion dollar fishing industry.

More>>

Johnson: Senate bill doesn't address health care costs

Updated:

MADISON, Wis. (AP) -- Wisconsin's Republican senator is one of more than a half-dozen GOP lawmakers who have signaled concerns about the bill Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell released Thursday.

More>>

Blood alcohol level results from Iron Range crash could be weeks out

Updated:

The State Patrol says it could take several weeks to get the blood draw results back of a driver who they say was under the influence of alcohol when he crashed into a construction site on a Hibbing bridge Wednesday morning. 

More>>

Escaped Gogebic County inmate back in custody

Updated:

The Gogebic County Sheriff's Office first started looking for Daniel Ferguson late Monday night. 

More>>

Ask a Trooper: Speeding fine in construction zones

Updated:

Question: I was told that the speeding fine in a construction zone had gone up recently. Could you also explain the Zipper Merge when merging in a construction zone in Minnesota?

More>>

Castile's family speaks out

Updated:

(KARE) -- So many people have an opinion on the death of Philando Castile. But for the Castile family, days of devastation started ten days before Philando would’ve celebrated his birthday.

More>>

Johnny Depp jokes about assassinating Donald Trump at Glastonbury

Updated:

Johnny Depp is back in the wrong kind of news again. Speaking onstage Thursday at Glastonbury Festival in Somerset, England, Depp stepped into controversy with jokes aimed at President Trump that addressed presidential assassination.

More>>

Pet owners: Bring your dog to work Friday!

Updated:

Your workplace could be a little more 'paw-some' on Friday, because it's National Take Your Dog to Work Day! 

More>>

Rhubarb to dominate Duluth this weekend

Updated:

You will be able to sink your teeth into some tasty treats in Duluth on Saturday. 

More>>

Weekend activities begin for Hayward's Musky Fest

Updated:

There are a whole lot of activities scheduled for the weekend, including the grand parade to wrap up the event on Sunday. 

More>>

Jakubowski trial set for October

Updated:

A burglary suspect known for sending a political manifesto to President Trump will face a state trial in October. 

More>>

US officials to lift Yellowstone grizzly bear protections

Updated:

Protections that have been in place for more than 40 years for grizzly bears in the Yellowstone National Park area will be lifted this summer after U.S. government officials ruled that the population is no longer threatened. More>>

$1.6 million at stake for Duluth schools integration revenue

Updated:

The district has been eligible for this funding for nearly forty years, but this year a new interpretation and formula has the district worried that funding won't be available. 

More>>

Part of Belknap Street in Superior will shut down for six days starting Saturday Video included

Updated:

Drivers can expect some added congestion come Saturday on Belknap Street in Superior. 

More>>

  • News Tips for KBJR 6

    Have a story idea for our newsroom? Click HERE.

    Member Center
    Log out
    * denotes required fields
    We're sorry, but only one entry is allowed per person.
    Thank you for your continued interest.
    Thank you for your story idea!

  • News Recommendation or Suggestion

    Have a comment or suggestion about our news coverage? Click HERE. 

    Member Center
    Log out
    * denotes required fields
    We're sorry, but only one entry is allowed per person.
    Thank you for your continued interest.
    Thank you! We appreciate feedback from our viewers.
Full Program Grid

  • Featured ReportsMore>>

  • Get Outdoors

    Get Outdoors

    KBJR 6 Today meteorologist Adam Lorch heads into the outdoors and showcases areas where you can enjoy Mother Nature.

    KBJR 6 Today meteorologist Adam Lorch heads into the outdoors and showcases areas where you can enjoy Mother Nature.

  • Northland's Very Own

    Northland's Very Own

    Jennifer Austin tells us the personal stories of those in the Northland who make an impact on those around them.

    Jennifer Austin tells us the personal stories of those in the Northland who make an impact on those around them.

  • Digging Deeper

    DIGGING DEEPER

    •   
Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

KBJR 6
246 South Lake Ave. Duluth, MN 55802
News Tips: 218-720-9666 or newstips@kbjr6.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KBJR Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.